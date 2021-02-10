Uber posts big loss as pandemic clobbers ridesharing, despite delivery offset
SAN FRANCISCO, USA (AFP) - Uber on Wednesday reported another hefty loss in the final three months of 2020, though the company's food delivery operations partly offset the hit taken from the decline in ridesharing during the pandemic.
Thanks to that offset, the loss of $968 million was narrowed slightly from $1.1 billion in the same period a year earlier, according to Uber.
Revenue in the quarter was $3.2 billion, a 16-percent decrease from the same period a year earlier.
"While 2020 certainly tested our resilience, it also dramatically accelerated our capabilities in local commerce," Uber chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi said.
Uber said its "mobility" segment, which includes ride-hailing, was down 52 percent from a year earlier, while its delivery operations -- including its Uber Eats meal service -- saw a revenue jump of 224 percent.
This has the potential to be a "banner year" for Uber, as vaccination programs get people back to summoning rides and the company expands its delivery of alcohol and groceries as well as take-away restaurant meals, according to eMarketer analyst Eric Haggstrom.
Uber early this month announced it was acquiring Drizly, a startup specializing in delivery of beer, wine and spirits, for some $1.1 billion and would integrate it with Uber Eats.
The two firms said Drizly, which operates in some 1,400 US municipalities and one Canadian province, would become a subsidiary of Uber and that its services would be available via Uber Eats as well as the separate Drizly app.
Uber last year introduced a grocery delivery service through another acquisition, Cornershop.
"Uber's continued expansion into alcohol and grocery delivery will help capture even more consumer spending in two large, rapidly digitizing markets," Haggstrom said.
