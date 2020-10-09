Uchence Wilson found guilty on another count
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Uchence Wilson, the alleged leader of the Uchence Wilson Gang, was moments ago declared guilty on yet another count in the case against him and several others now before the courts.
Chief Justice Bryan Sykes, who has been delivering his summation of the case over the last few days, declared Wilson and three other accused guilty of count 38 of the indictment which deals with facilitating the commission of a serious offence by a criminal organisation.
The other accused men who were felled on this count along with Wilson are Derron Taylor, Fitzroy Scott and Michael Lamont. The men on the occasion in question robbed a family in St Ann in 2017.
