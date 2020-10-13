Uchence Wilson found guilty of being a gang leader

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Uchence Terrence Wilson has been declared guilty of being the leader of the St Catherine based Uchence Wilson gang.

Wilson is among nine other members of the gang who will now be sentenced by the courts in November.

Last Thursday, Wilson was also found guilty on two counts – one of illegal possession of firearm, and one of shooting with intent.

Chief Justice Bryan Sykes said Wilson, by his own account, had verified testimony of a senior police officer who had taken the stand during the trial and told of an incident in which officers, acting on information from a crony of Wilson, went to accost him and were involved in an exchange of gunfire in which Wilson was injured.

Close to 30 individuals were arrested by the Counter-Terrorism and Organized Crime (C-TOC) unit in 2017, and placed on trial, after being accused of being part of one of the island's most organised and vile gangs, responsible for robberies, extortions, rapes, murders and the pilfering of a number of licensed firearms.

Since the beginning of the trial in March 2019, a number of the accused have walked free, with the Crown's case against them falling apart due to insufficient evidence.

Alicia Dunkley-Willis