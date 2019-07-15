Under-40 supporters flock Bunting's campaign launch

MANCHESTER, Jamaica — In the estimation of Opposition Spokesman on education and Kingston Central Member of Parliament Ronald Thwaites, the average age of the supporters Sunday night was under 40 years old.

That for him was a major indication that Manchester Central Member of Parliament Peter Bunting, in his quest to be the next president of the People's National Party (PNP), was the best candidate for the future.

"The average age of this massive crowd is under forty. You are the future," said Thwaites.

He likened Bunting's campaign to a rescue attempt to ensure the PNP can implement a new vision.

Thwaites suggested that the Manchester Central MP's victory was a critical step for that to happen.

He lamented that under the ruling Jamaica Labour Party (JLP), there were too many corrupt acts and poor decisions such as the abandonment of the reformation of the early childhood programme.

Meanwhile, Comrade Dayton Campbell said the young people were about 70 per cent of the crowd.

He said Bunting has the support of "the people" and as such the campaign is bigger than him, it is "a movement".

"This is a movement that people are bawling out, people are crying out that they need a change," said Campbell.

Fourth term Clarendon councillor and former mayor of May Pen Scean Barnswell said it was because of Bunting's "sound advice" why he was able to progress when at 21 he wanted to enter representational politics.

The Manchester Central MP is a trained engineer, a successful banker and businessman.

Young entrepreneurs were also publicly showing their support for him at the Rise United campaign launch.

In addition to a number of speakers who took the stage, recorded presentations were also done for the audience.

Bunting's inclusiveness was reiterated to supporters.

- Alicia Sutherland