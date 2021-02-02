Under-strength Windies face tall order in opening Bangladesh Test

CHATTOGRAM, Bangladesh (CMC) — Depleted by the withdrawal of several first choice players and with lingering doubt over their proficiency in difficult sub-continent conditions, West Indies will enter the first Test against Bangladesh here Wednesday as rank underdogs but hoping they can spring a surprise.

Add to that their form on their last tour here three years ago when they lost both Tests inside three days, and not many pundits are likely to give West Indies any chance of coming away from the two-Test series with success.

The Caribbean side have been hit hardest by the withdrawals in their batting with the likes of Test captain Jason Holder, Darren Bravo, Roston Chase, Shamarh Brooks, Shimron Hetmyer and wicketkeeper Shane Dowrich all missing.

That has resulted in the uncapped Nkrumah Bonner, Shayne Moseley, Kyle Mayers and Kavem Hodge included in the touring 15-man squad, with a few debuts also likely.

Even with a stronger squad back in 2018, West Indies could only muster 246 and 139 to lose the first Test here by 64 runs, before tea on the third day at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium.

Faced with the same venue and with the likelihood of a spin-based attack in equally spin-friendly conditions, interim captain Kraigg Brathwaite stressed it was imperative West Indies posted strong totals.

“It's crucial for us to put runs on the board. That's the truth,” the seasoned opener told a media conference here Tuesday.

“The bowlers still have to get 20 wickets but I think once we put some good runs on the board, I think that would be key for this West Indies team.”

He added: “It is key in any game for the openers to put on a good partnership. Especially here in Bangladesh that is a key factor for us.

“If we as openers could build a big partnership and basically make it easier for the guys to come, I think that would really put us in a good position.

“John (Campbell) is batting well. I really enjoy batting with him and we look forward to the challenge.”

And therein lies West Indies' biggest challenge. Their highest opening stand on the last tour here was 29; the three other opening partnerships were in single digits.

Further, West Indies managed only three half-centuries on that tour. Hetmyer scored two of them and Dowrich got the other and neither are present this time around.

Exploiting the conditions, Bangladesh fielded a single seamer in the first Test and a battery of five spinners. In the second Test in Dhaka, they picked a five-pronged spin attack and ignored their seamers altogether.

Not surprisingly, Brathwaite said West Indies were bracing for more of the same.

“It's a dry surface. I don't think it will be much different from the last time we came,” the Barbadian pointed out.

“It's dry and I don't anticipate there will be a great deal of bounce to be honest. It's a typical Bangladesh-type pitch.

“As batsmen, we have our specific plans. It's just for us as batsmen to trust them and to believe in them.

“It's just to have the confidence to go out there and do what you've planned. It's as simple as that, and don't ever doubt it. It's just for the guys to back their plans.”

He added: “[It's about] being positive, in defence to rotating the strike, to when you're looking to be aggressive.

“We all know they are quality bowlers but I think we have the skills to come out on top and get big runs. I'm backing the batters, the guys have been putting in some good work.”

With an eye on conditions, Brathwaite hinted that West Indies would lean towards a reliance on spin in the contest, with off-spinner Rahkeem Cornwall and either left-arm spinners Jomel Warrican or Veerasammy Permaul likely to feature.

But with the experienced likes of Kemar Roach and Shannon Gabriel in the side, Brathwaite said the impact of the faster bowlers could not be discounted.

“The spinners will feature in this game, that's my honest opinion on it,” he said.

“I still think there is always room for pacers as well because the practice game was a low pitch but the pacers still did a good job and built a lot of pressure.”

He added: “Rahkeem did a very good job in the practice game … and I think he will do well in the series. He's a quality off-spinner, we all know this so we've got to support him in the field.”

Brathwaite was quick to point out, however, that despite speculation over the nature of the pitch, the critical element was for West Indies to bring a disciplined approach.

“Whether [the pitch] is bouncing or low or spinning, we just have to play good cricket,” he stressed.

“We just have to stick to our plans and be disciplined. Once we're disciplined, whether it is bouncing or keeping low, we will come out on top and do well.”

SQUADS:

BANGLADESH - Mominul Haque (captain), Tamim Iqbal, Shakib Al Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Mithun, Liton Das, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Saif Hassan, Mustafizur Rahman, Mehidy Hassan, Hasjul Islam, Shadeem Tai, Islam, Nay Taskin Ahmed, Abu Jayed, Ebadat Hossain, Hasan Mahmud

WEST INDIES – Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), Jermaine Blackwood (vice-captain), Nkrumah Bonner, John Campbell, Rahkeem Cornwall, Joshua Da Silva, Shannon Gabriel, Kavem Hodge, Alzarri Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Shayne Moseley, Veerasammy Permaul, Kemar Roach, Raymon Reifer, Jomel Warrican.