Undersea 7.7 quake in South Pacific sets off small tsunami
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Small tsunami waves were detected in South Pacific islands after an undersea earthquake early Thursday morning.
Waves of 10 centimetres (4 inches) were measured in Vanuatu and a smaller tsunami was detected in New Caledonia, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre said.
Vasiti Soko, the director of Fiji's National Disaster Management Office, tweeted that the tsunami warning had been cancelled and wrote: “Fiji we are safe.”
The tsunami followed an undersea earthquake near the Loyalty Islands, which are part of New Caledonia. The US Geological Survey said the quake was strong and shallow, at magnitude 7.7 and just 10 kilometres (6 miles) deep.
The Loyalty Islands archipelago is about 1,800 kilometres (1,100 miles) north of New Zealand and 1,600 kilometres (990 miles) east-northeast of Brisbane, Australia.
The islands sit along the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” a horseshoe-shaped series of seismic faults around the ocean where most of the world's earthquakes occur.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy