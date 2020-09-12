Unidentified body found on Slipe Road in Kingston

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The police are seeking the public's assistance in identifying the body of a man found on an open lot on Slipe Road, Kingston 5 earlier today.

The police said the body is of dark complexion, about 6 feet (182 centimetres) long, clad in a grey T-shirt, a pair of grey jeans pants and with a corn row hairstyle.

According to the police, about 6:00 am, residents stumbled upon the body and summoned the police.

Lawmen said when they arrived the body was seen with gunshot wounds. The scene was processed and the body removed to the morgue pending a post mortem examination.

Meanwhile, the Denham Town Police is asking anyone with information that can assist in its investigation to contact them at 876-922-6441, 119 police emergency number or the nearest police station.