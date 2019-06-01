Unidentified man dies after being hit by car

KINGSTON, Jamaica — An unidentified man has died as a result of injuries he received whn he was hit by a motor vehicle along Marcus Garvey Drive in Kingston 11 this morning.

The incident occurred shortly after 5: 30 am, in the vicinity of the Rubis Gas Station.

According to police reports, the driver of a Toyota Camry motor car was travelling along the roadway towards downtown Kingston when he reportedly hit a man who was crossing the street.

The injured man was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said the driver has been warned for prosecution.