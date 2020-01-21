Unidentified man dies after incident with JUTC bus, tractor trailer

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — An unidentified man has succumbed to injuries following an incident involving an International trailer head, which made contact with a Jamaica Urban Transit Company (JUTC) bus along the Green Acres main road in the vicinity of Meadowrest , St Catherine on Sunday, January 19, the JUTC is reporting.

According to the report, a JUTC chartered bus was travelling along the Green Acres main road about 4:30 pm heading in the direction of Spanish Town. On reaching a section along the roadway a tractor trailer head was travelling in the opposite direction.

The JUTC bus driver said that when he observed the tractor trailer approaching the bus, he veered further left, mounted the embankment and stopped.

He said the tractor trailer made contact with the bus while passing and upon examining the damage to the bus he saw a man lying on the roadway suffering from injuries.

The driver reported that he called the police and the injured man was taken to the Spanish Town Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The police are investigating.