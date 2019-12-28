Unidentified man killed in Six Miles crash

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The St Andrew South police are probing the circumstances surrounding a fatal motor vehicle crash that claimed the life of a man on the Six Miles bridge in the parish on Friday, December 27.

The unidentified deceased is of dark complexion, medium build, clad in a black shorts and grey shirt, and is about 5 feet 8 inches long.

Reports from the Duhaney Park police are that the driver of a Suzuki Vitara was travelling along the roadway about 6:55 pm when he allegedly hit the unidentified man who was walking along the roadway. The police were alerted and the man was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.