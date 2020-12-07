Unidentified man shot dead in Lilliput
ST JAMES, Jamaica — An unidentified man was found dead in Lilliput, St James yesterday.
Reports are that about 5:05 pm, residents heard gunshots and called the police.
The man, who is of dark complexion, slim build and was about 5 feet 8 inches tall, was found lying on a dirt track in the community. He was clad in a black sweater, blue jeans shorts and a pair of black shoes with what appeared to be gunshot wounds to the body, and a number of shoe prints on the chest and face.
Five 9mm spent casings were removed from the scene.
The scene was processed and the body removed to the morgue.
Onome Sido
