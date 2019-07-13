Unidentified woman hit by car dies

ST ANDREW, Jamaica — A woman, believed to be of unsound mind, died as a result of injuries she received after being struck by a motor vehicle along Mountain View Avenue last evening.

The woman has not yet been identified.

Reports from the Jamaica Constabulary Force's Corporate Communications Unit (CCU) are that shortly after 9:00 pm, the woman was attempting to cross the road when she was struck by a Honda Fit.

CCU said she was taken to hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.