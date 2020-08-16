Unidentified woman killed in JUTC bus crash

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The police are seeking the public's assistance to identify the body of a woman who was killed in a collision with Jamaican Urban Transit Company (JUTC) bus yesterday.

According to the police, about 6:20 am, the driver of the JUTC bus was driving along Hagley Park Road towards Half-Way-Tree in St Andrew.

It is reported that on reaching the intersection of Hagley Park Road and Waltham Park Road, the bus collided with a Toyota Probox motorcar.

The police said passengers aboard the bus and the motorcar sustained several injuries and were taken to hospital where the unidentified woman was pronounced dead and the other passengers admitted in stable condition.

Investigators are appealing to anyone who may be able to assist them to identify the woman to contact them at 876-923-7111, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.