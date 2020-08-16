Unidentified woman killed in JUTC bus crash
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The police are seeking the public's assistance to identify the body of a woman who was killed in a collision with Jamaican Urban Transit Company (JUTC) bus yesterday.
According to the police, about 6:20 am, the driver of the JUTC bus was driving along Hagley Park Road towards Half-Way-Tree in St Andrew.
It is reported that on reaching the intersection of Hagley Park Road and Waltham Park Road, the bus collided with a Toyota Probox motorcar.
The police said passengers aboard the bus and the motorcar sustained several injuries and were taken to hospital where the unidentified woman was pronounced dead and the other passengers admitted in stable condition.
Investigators are appealing to anyone who may be able to assist them to identify the woman to contact them at 876-923-7111, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy