Union, Carib Cement reach wage agreement
KINGSTON, Jamaica - The Union of Clerical Administrative and Supervisory Employees (UCASE) and the management of Caribbean Cement Company Limited have reached agreement on a new three year collective labour agreement, covering the company's unionised production workers at its Rockfort Plant in Kingston.
The agreement was reached following several meetings between the company and the union at the local level, the union said in a statement.
The agreement, which covers the period July 1, 2018 to June 30, 2021, provides an 18 per cent increase over the three year period. Other benefits secured by the union include an across the board 10 per cent increase on call out pay, matching savings, transportation allowance and scholarships for the employees children. There is also an adjustment on the profit sharing scheme, housing benefits and a comprehensive adjustment on all loan programmes.
Both sides have expressed appreciation upon the amicable conclusion of the negotiations, UCASE said.
