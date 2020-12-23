United States Marines bring cheer to Mustard Seed Communities
KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Mustard Seed Communities in Kingston will be gifted with toys through the annual United States Marine Corps 'Toys for Tots' programme.
Darcy Tulloch-Williams, executive director of the Mustard Seed Communities Jamaica, was on hand at the embassy to receive the toys from United States Ambassador to Jamaica, Donald Tapia, and the Marine Security Detachment. This donation of toys will be shared among some four hundred children within the communities.
Tapia lauded the marines for their efforts and thanked Tulloch-Williams for her continued commitment to the organisation.
“I'm in full support of this initiative which helps to give a tangible sign of hope to economically disadvantaged children to experience the joy of Christmas,” the ambassador said.
The Toys for Tots programme is a United States Marine Corps global initiative, which intends to spread a message of hope, further assisting youth in taking on responsible, productive and patriotic lives.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy