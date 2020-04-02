United States sends warships to the Caribbean to stop illegal drug trade
WASHINGTON, United States (CMC)— The Donald Trump administration in the United States is sending warships to the Caribbean in an effort to stop the illegal drug trade.
The move announced by the president on Wednesday, comes a week after the US charged Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and other senior officials in the country with “narco-terrorism”.
It accused them of flooding the United States with cocaine and using drugs as a weapon to undermine the health of Americans, in addition, a reward of US$15 million has been offered for information leading to Maduro's arrest.
“We must not let the drug cartels exploit the [coronavirus] pandemic to threaten American lives,” said Trump in making the announcement at the White House.
“Today, the United States is launching enhanced counter-narcotics operations in the Western Hemisphere to protect the American people from the deadly scourge of illegal narcotics,” he said.
Trump added that the US was co-operating with 22 partner nations, enabling the US Southern Command to “increase surveillance, disruption and seizures of drug shipments and provide additional support for eradication efforts which are going on right now at a record pace”.
“We're deploying additional Navy destroyers, combat ships, aircraft and helicopters, Coast Guard cutters and Air Force surveillance aircraft, doubling our capabilities in the region.”
The US deployment comes two days after US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo offered to lift crippling sanctions against Venezuela if Maduro and opposition leader Juan Guaidó agreed to a power-sharing deal.
Under the US plan, Maduro would step aside and a transitional council would govern until fresh elections.
The Venezuelan government has, however, called the deployment a “diversion” from the current pandemic spreading around the US – and the world at large.
Venezuela has experienced economic collapse – inflation was 800,000 per cent last year – and 4.8 million people have left the country.
Guaidó who has accused Maduro of being unfit for office, has won the support of many in the country as well as the United States and European Union.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy