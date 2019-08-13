United Way establishes restoration Fund for Jamaica National Children's Home

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The United Way of Jamaica (UWJ) is launching a “Jamaica National Children's Home Restoration Fund” consequent on the fire which destroyed sections of the facility in Papine on Friday, August 9.

Official launch of the fund is scheduled for 10:00 am tomorrow, Wednesday, August 14, at the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel in New Kingston.

At the launch several corporate entities and individuals are expected to formally pledge their contributions to the Fund, which will be seeded by the UWJ, an advisory said.

Chairperson of the UWJ, Dr Marcia Forbes; representatives of the Child Protection and Family Services Agency and the Jamaica National Children's Home, as well as representatives of corporations pledging contributions to the Fund will be at tomorrow's launch.