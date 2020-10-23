United Way of Jamaica seeks to raise $120m for COVID support

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Corporate companies and individuals yesterday pledged their support of the United Way of Jamaica (UWJ) 2020/21 Fundraising Campaign during its virtual Nation Builders' Award Ceremony to honour companies and individuals who contribute to mation building.

The event was streamed live via Facebook and YouTube and recorded commitments totalling $28 million of the $120 million fundraising target set by the UWJ.

Among the corporate entities making early contributions were Windalco, Sagicor Group, Scotia Bank, 3M Jamaica and Citi Bank.

The UWJ said the funds raised will be used to support COVID restoration and rehabilitation initiatives in agriculture, sustainable livelihoods and early childhood education.

In launching the fundraising campaign, keynote speaker, Chorvelle Johnson-Cunningham, CEO of Sagicor Bank, lauded the efforts of the UWJ in mobilising resources to transform lives since its inception 35 years ago.

She noted that the organisation's work is fuelled by the time, talent and treasure of valuable donors, volunteers and stakeholders who give to the cause and encouraged everyone to get involved and support.

The UWJ noted that during the ceremony, Windalco headed the list of 17 corporates and 38 individual donors recognised for their contributions in 2019. The Jamaica Constabulary Force, as the Most Outstanding Employee Giving Organisation, headed the list of 46 organisations within the Workplace Philanthropy Programme.

Meanwhile, Chairman of the United Way of Jamaica, Dr Marcia Forbes expressed deep gratitude to the donors, volunteers and stakeholders for their investment to nation building through the United Way of Jamaica over 35 years.