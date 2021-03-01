United orders 25 more Boeing 737 MAX planes in sign of confidence
NEW YORK, United States (AFP) — United Airlines reached an agreement to purchase 25 more Boeing 737 MAX aircraft for delivery in 2023, the carrier said Monday, in a sign of an expected post-coronavirus travel industry recovery.
The contract brings United's total order book on the MAX to 188 and also represents a vote of confidence in the jet, which was grounded for 20 months following two fatal crashes, but cleared by regulators to resume service late last year.
United also plans to move up deliveries of 40 previously ordered MAX planes to 2022 and five others to 2023, the company said a securities filing.
The contracts come amid a prolonged industry downturn during COVID-19 restrictions.
Passenger volumes are still under 50 per cent from year-ago levels, according to government statistics. That marks a big improvement from the worst days of the pandemic, but carriers are still burning cash.
Both United and American Airlines have notified thousands of employees of possible layoffs at the end of March when federal payroll support funding from Congress runs out.
United is advocating in Washington for additional federal funding to sustain the jobs, said Chief Operating Officer Andrew Nocella in a note to employees announcing the MAX orders.
"We need to make aircraft orders more than a year in advance of taking delivery," Nocella said. "And as the end of the pandemic nears and vaccines continue to roll out, today's fleet announcement helps position us to meet the demand we expect to see in 2022 and 2023 and puts us on a path toward more opportunities for our employees in the future."
"Choosing the right investment opportunities at the right time helps us secure that brighter future and is a down payment on our future success," Nocella added.
Shares of United surged 5.3 per cent to US$55.44 in early trading, while Boeing surged 6.9 per cent to US$226.48.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy