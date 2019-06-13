Unity Primary wins Trash to Treasure competition

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Unity Primary in West Rural St Andrew has emerged winners of the Trash to Treasure environmental competition, an initiative of Member of Parliament Juliet Cuthbert-Flynn.

The school collected 12,500 plastic bottles and was awarded nearly $100,000, five desktop computers, a tablet for the best essay, and a trip for two teachers to Miami, Florida.

The initiative, which was created in October 2008, was implemented under the Tourism Product Development Company-administered Spruce Up Programme.