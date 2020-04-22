Universal Service Fund spends $17.5 million to boost bandwidth of health ministry

KINGSTON, Jamaica - The Universal Service Fund (USF) is providing $17.5 million in information and telecommunications support to the ministry of health in the fight against COVID-19.

Portfolio minister Fayval William's made the announcement a short while ago at a digital press conference which is being held by the ministry of health and wellness.

The minister said the USF has upgraded the bandwidth speeds of 59 health facilities across the country, including health departments, health centres, hospitals and health regional offices.

"The upgraded connectivity, Williams said is to facilitate an uptick in demand for connectivity by the ministry of health particularly through video conferencing, video calls and archiving activities during the national response to the coronavirus.

The technology minister said additional bandwidth with also enable healthcare providers to engage in telemedicine, tele-triage, and virtual clinics.

ALPHEA SAUNDERS