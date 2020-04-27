University Hospital addresses concerns about patient care

KINGSTON, Jamaica – In a statement issued today (April 27), the University Hospital of the West Indies (UHWI) urged all private facilities and practices to put in place a protocol and an isolation area for patients that may have COVID-19, as it may be difficult to predict which patient may present to any facility with the virus.

The University Hospital of the West Indies (UHWI) regrets the passing of Ms Jodian Fearon and expresses our sincere condolences to her family and loved ones.

The matter is being investigated by the Ministry of Health and Wellness (MOHW) and the UHWI will provide all information surrounding this matter to the ministry.

The Hospital wishes to express thanks to our team members and other doctors who went to the private hospital to assist with the patient and to the UHWI frontline staff who donned in full personal protective equipment (PPE) on the morning of Friday, April 24, 2020, to accept the patient. We also wish to thank the intensive care unit team who received the patient on the evening of Friday, April 24, 2020, from the Spanish Town Hospital.

The UHWI urges all private facilities and practices to put in place a protocol and an isolation area for patients that may have COVID-19, as it may be difficult to predict which patient may present to your facility with the virus. This area should have PPE to resuscitate and stabilize suspected and confirmed COVID-19 cases prior to transfer.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness has provided guidelines that should be followed, and we are willing to share our protocols and guidelines with these practices and institutions.

We strongly recommend that facilities consult with the University Hospital prior to performing complex procedures that may result in blood loss and other complications which may require critical and advanced aftercare at UHWI during this global pandemic. This, as a result of resources being stretched; since the Hospital is managing a large number of confirmed or suspected COVID-19 cases.

The Hospital would also like to use the opportunity to ask the generous public to donate well needed blood for these and other patients during this time.

The UHWI frontline staff remains ready, committed and available to assist all patients during this novel crisis.