University of Belize faculty, staff agree to six-month pay cut

BELIZE CITY, Belize — Faculty and staff of the University of Belize have agreed to a pay cut as high as 22 per cent for the next six months as part of measures the university is implementing to cope with the financial shortfall brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement issued this afternoon, the university said the agreement signed between management and the faculty and staff union last Friday, September 11, was the culmination of three months' of discussion and negotiations.

“The agreement signed covers several areas that affect both the university and its employees, including a tiered cut in salaries from 22 per cent to five per cent, an increment freeze for the financial year, a voluntary separation programme, restructuring of certain areas of the university's operations, especially those that have been closed through the pandemic or significantly contracted because of our mainly online teaching and reduced student numbers this academic year,” the university said.

It added that subsidiary areas agreed to include the ability to work from home with a technology grant and an interest-free loan to eligible employees for the procurement of Internet access and a computer or laptop.

The parties agreed that they would review the state of the university's finances in six months' time with a view to returning salaries to or near to their previous levels.

They also agreed to continue to communicate and to work collaboratively to ensure that the University of Belize and all of its constituents can weather this difficult period brought about by the pandemic and the cut in the university's subvention and income from students.