Unlawful to ask labour officers for notice to inspect premises — MLSS
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Ministry of Labour and Social Security is advising employers that it is a breach of the Labour Officer's Powers Act to request its labour officers to complete symptom screening forms day(s) in advance of conducting inspections to determine if the officers will be granted access to a facility.
The ministry noted that section three of the Labour Officer's (Powers Act) states: “A labour officer may at all reasonable times enter upon any premises, other than a dwelling-house, for the purpose of carrying out any inspection or inquiry which he may consider desirable for ensuring the proper observance of any enactment which is, or hereafter may be included in the schedule.”
The ministry said it has been proactive in developing and implementing its internal infection and prevention control measures to reduce the risk of labour officers being potential agents of COVID-19 transmission.
“You are therefore encouraged to ensure that the measures implemented are not in contravention of the powers conferred to labour officers,” the labour ministry said in a statement issued this morning.
The ministry, however, commended all employers and business operators who have developed infection prevention and control measures to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
