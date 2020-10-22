Unstable weather to continue for the next few days

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Meteorological Service of Jamaica says Jamaicans should expect unstable weather conditions to continue across most parishes for the next few days.

The weather conditions are currently being influenced by a trough, the Met Service says.

It said cloudy conditions with periods of showers and thunderstorms are likely, especially across southern parishes.

A small craft warning remains in effect for inshore and offshore areas of the south coast due to strong winds and rough seas.