'Unsurvivable' storm surge feared as Hurricane Laura strengthens to Category 4

TEXAS, United States (AFP) - Hurricane Laura was barreling towards the coast of the southern US states of Louisiana and Texas late Wednesday as a monster Category 4 storm, prompting warnings of "unsurvivable" storm surge and evacuation orders for hundreds of thousands of Gulf Coast residents.

The Miami-based National Hurricane Center said Laura was expected to make landfall along the Gulf Coast late Wednesday or early Thursday.

Packing winds of 150 miles per hour (240 kilometers per hour), Laura had strengthened almost to Category 5, the highest on the Saffir-Simpson wind scale and defined as sustained winds of 157 miles per hour or higher.

If the storm remains this strong at landfall, it would be one of the 13 strongest storms ever to hit the US, although the NHC said that "rapid weakening is expected" after Laura moves inland.

The NHC said Laura may pummel the Louisiana and Texas coasts with "unsurvivable storm surge" of up to 20 feet (six meters) and extreme winds, causing flash flooding and "catastrophic damage."

It also warned that tornadoes could form at the storm's southern edges and added that "preparations to protect life and property should be rushed to completion."

Storm surges could penetrate up to 40 miles inland along parts of the coast, and peak surge coupled with high tide could see water as high as 15 to 20 feet above normal levels, it said.

Earlier, Texas Governor Greg Abbott warned that Laura's power was "unprecedented" and urged citizens to "get out of harm's way."