Update: 18-year-old killed in Mandeville crash
MANCHESTER, Jamaica — The police have released the identity of an 18-year-old man who died as a result of injuries he sustained in crash yesterday (Monday) along Winston Jones Highway.
He is Brandon Sturridge of Comfort district in Manchester.
Yesterday, OBSERVER ONLINE reported that several People's National Party (PNP) supporters were rushed to hospital following a two-vehicle crash.
Police reports are that shortly after 3:00 pm four people were travelling in a Nissan motorcar when the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a tractor trailer in the vicinity of Marshall's Pen.
They were rushed to hospital where Sturridge was pronounced dead.
The other three occupants of the vehicle were admitted.
Kasey Williams
