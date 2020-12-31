UPDATE: Entertainer Beenie Man accused of breaching DRMA
ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica — Police here have issued a stern warning to party promoters about illegal entertainment events being promoted and held in contravention of the Disaster Risk Management Act (DRMA) and have singled out popular entertainer Beenie Man.
Head of the St Elizabeth police Deputy Superintendent Narda Simms told the media this morning that there's a summons for the entertainer whose given name is Moses Davis.
"There is a summons in the possession of the police for Moses Davis o/c Beenie Man for a party held on the 29th of November," she said.
In a 25 seconds video, Davis is also seen promoting a New Year's Eve party.
"St Elizabeth if uno know weh the party deh reach, so you know say a New Year's Eve and we haffi ring in the New Year nuh care weh who wan say...... the party name 12 to 7," he said.
Kasey Williams
