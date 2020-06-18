Update: Second victim in Manchester crash identified

MANCHESTER, Jamaica — The police have identified the woman who was killed along with a university student in a motor vehicle collision on the Prospect main road in Manchester on Sunday.

She is 30-year-old Annakay Rose from Potsdam (where Munro College is located) in St Elizabeth.

The other deceased is 22-year-old Akeem Powell, a student of the University of Technology Jamaica (UTech) and a resident of Prospect, Manchester.

Police reports are that sometime before 10:00 pm, a minibus and a sedan collided in the vicinity of Buttup square.

The injured persons were taken to hospital, where Powell and Rose were pronounced dead.

Police investigation into the incident continues.

Kasey Williams