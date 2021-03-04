Update: Senior cop commends colleague for restraint during tussle with cabbie
CLARENDON, Jamaica — Superintendent of police in charge of operations in Clarendon, Christopher Phillips, has commended the police officer who was caught on camera in a tussle with a taxi driver, for his restraint and maturity in handling the incident. He is also appealing to other members of the public not to incite violence in these types of situations.
In a viral video that has been making the rounds on social media, a lawman is seen engaged in a tussle with the taxi man. In the brief clip, the cabbie — who is said to ply the May Pen to Mocho/Thompson Town route in the parish — was seen throwing the officer to the ground after which the lawman quickly regained his balance and pulled his service weapon.
According to the police, the taxi operator will be charged with disobeying a constable's command, malicious destruction of property, dangerous driving, resisting arrest and assaulting a police officer. According to Superintendent Phillips, the officer had to seek medical attention after complaining of pains in his head, neck and shoulders.
The senior cop said the incident began when the on-duty officer signalled the motorist to stop after he was observed committing a traffic breach. The driver disobeyed and stopped several meters away, said Phillips. The altercation ensued after the police officer asked the driver for the documents for his car, the senior cop said.
