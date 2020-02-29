Upgrade Alexandria health facility to a hospital, PNP tells Tufton

ST ANN, Jamaica— People's National Party (PNP) caretaker for South West St Ann Valenton Wint is urging health minister Dr Christopher Tufton to fully upgrade the Alexandria health facility to a hospital.

"Our current needs far surpass improved maternity, Accident and Emergency services, we are in dire need of a full Secondary Care Facility. We need a hospital,” Wint said in a statement.

He expressed disappointment following the announcement by the Health Minister that the hospital will only be refurbished to provide primary health care. The announcement was made at a town hall meeting hosted by the Ministry of Health at the Charlton Primary School in Alexandria, St Ann.

Wint said that residents are currently forced to trek to St Ann's Bay or Spalding, in Clarendon, sometimes in the dead of night for medical emergencies.

"The people of South Western, St Ann deserve better," Wint said.

He pointed out that a fully functional secondary health facility with beds and accommodation for continued and progressive patient treatment is required. He said the elderly, who account for a large percentage of the population, need to be considered when these decisions are made.

The PNP caretaker argued that the Percy Junor and St Ann's Bay hospitals are already overburdened and opening the Alexandria Hospital will greatly reduce the stress on these facilities and will also reduce the stress on patients who have to endure long waiting periods and complications as a result of overcrowding.

According to Wint, the decision announced by Dr Tufton needs to be reconsidered as it is not in the best interest of residents.