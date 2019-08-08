Urgent works disrupt water supply to Barbican — NWC

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The National Water Commission (NWC) is advising citizens that its operations team is now carrying out urgent network activities along Barbican Road in St Andrew that will result in water supply disruption to customers in that area.

According to the NWC, regular water supply is expected to be restored by 7:00 pm tonight.

The commission said the areas to be affected are Russell Heights, Barbican Road, and all roads leading off to include: Birdsucker Lane, Hibiscus Drive, Bronx Road, Ford Pen and Barbican Avenue.