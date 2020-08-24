Usain Bolt in quarantine after COVID-19 test

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Retired sprint star Usain Bolt says he is awaiting the results of a COVID-19 test and has placed himself in self-quarantine.

In a video posted to social media a short while ago, Bolt said he got tested on Saturday in preparation to leave the island for a business trip.

He noted that he is not currently experiencing any symptoms; however, he has placed himself in quarantine while he awaits the results of the test.

“I am going to quarantine myself and wait on the confirmation to see what is the protocol and how I should go about quarantining myself,” Bolt said.

He urged Jamaicans to stay safe.

OBSERVER ONLINE sources said the eight-time Olympic games gold medallist, who celebrated his 34th birthday on Friday with a lavish party in Kingston, was due out of the island on Tuesday, but now that trip has been put on hold pending the outcome of the test.

Bolt also urged all of his friends who have come in contact with him to self quarantine.

Friday's party was well attended by a host of celebrities including international football players Raheem Sterling who plays for EPL team Manchester City, and Leon Bailey who plays for German Bundesliga team Bayer Leverkusen.

Paul Reid