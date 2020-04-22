Use designated market areas – Mayor of Portmore

PORTMORE, St Catherine - Mayor of Portmore Leon Thomas is calling on residents of Portmore, who are setting up illegal markets in residential areas in the municipality to desist as they are increasing the likelihood of people contracting COVID-19.

Mayor Thomas said in a release that he is making the call after trucks were seen in sections of South East St Catherine selling market goods to large crowds, with many of the patrons not observing health and safety standards as outlined by the Ministry of Health.

The parish of St Catherine, in which the municipality falls, is under lockdown following a spike in COVID-19 positive cases.

Prior to today's relaxing of restrictions, Mayor Thomas met with the Members of Parliament from Portmore, Senior Superintendent of Police Clive Blair, civil bodies in the municipality, the Chamber of Commerce and it was decided that five areas would be designated as market areas.

Mayor Thomas said that the areas were so designated, as they were adequate to allow for social distancing, crowd control and adequate police presence. Those areas are Greater Portmore football field, lands beside the Scout Association office in Edgewater, lands beside the Southborough Primary school, lands beside Captain Bakery near Portmore Mall and the Hamilton Gardens' football field.

“We decided against markets operating in communities as it would be easy for the police to control the crowds that would gather and residents could maintain social distancing. Before today (Wednesday, April 22), we rearranged parking for one major supermarkets - Joong, we demarked and sanitized areas where people would occupy so person would shop in orderly fashion with some level of comfort,” Mayor Thomas revealed.

Mayor Thomas said that he was surprised and disappointed when he was called to several locations namely Passage Fort, Westchester and Bridgeport, in South East St Catherine where large groups of people were bundled together some not wearing masks, none standing six feet apart as outlined by the Ministry of Health and in some instances, babies were present.

The mayor said what occurred in those communities have undermined the fight against the spread of the COVID-19 virus and have put many persons at risk of contracting the virus.

Mayor Thomas then appealed to residents to use the designated market areas to conduct business as those areas are better controlled, demarcated and are properly secured.