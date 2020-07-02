Utility companies pay out $87m to customers in Jan-March quarter — OUR
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Office of Utilities Regulation (OUR) is reporting that utility companies paid out approximately $87 million for service breaches to customers during the January 2020 to March quarter.
This, OUR said, is a 117.5 per cent increase over sums paid out in the preceding October 2019 to December quarter, when approximately $40 million was paid out by the utilities to affected customers for service breaches.
The latest figures are contained in OUR's Quarterly Performance Report for January to March 2020.
The regulatory body said approximately $57.9 million of the $87 million was secured for utility customers through the invention of the OUR's Consumer Affairs Unit (CAU).
Of this sum, the entity said, the Jamaica Public Service Company Limited (JPS) paid out the highest share of $57.8 million (99 per cent), the majority of which was credited to one of its largest customers, the National Water Commission (NWC).
The remaining one per cent of credits/compensation to customers was shared among Cable & Wireless Jamaica (Flow), Columbus Communications (Flow), Digicel, and the NWC, OUR said.
It added that $28 million and $1 million was paid out by the JPS and the NWC respectively, for breaches of guaranteed standards.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy