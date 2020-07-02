Utility companies pay out $87m to customers in Jan-March quarter — OUR

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Office of Utilities Regulation (OUR) is reporting that utility companies paid out approximately $87 million for service breaches to customers during the January 2020 to March quarter.

This, OUR said, is a 117.5 per cent increase over sums paid out in the preceding October 2019 to December quarter, when approximately $40 million was paid out by the utilities to affected customers for service breaches.

The latest figures are contained in OUR's Quarterly Performance Report for January to March 2020.

The regulatory body said approximately $57.9 million of the $87 million was secured for utility customers through the invention of the OUR's Consumer Affairs Unit (CAU).

Of this sum, the entity said, the Jamaica Public Service Company Limited (JPS) paid out the highest share of $57.8 million (99 per cent), the majority of which was credited to one of its largest customers, the National Water Commission (NWC).

The remaining one per cent of credits/compensation to customers was shared among Cable & Wireless Jamaica (Flow), Columbus Communications (Flow), Digicel, and the NWC, OUR said.

It added that $28 million and $1 million was paid out by the JPS and the NWC respectively, for breaches of guaranteed standards.