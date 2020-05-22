VIDEO: 'Amazing' accommodation, says ship worker in quarantine

KINGSTON, Jamaica — One of the cruise ship workers who disembarked the Royal Caribbean cruise line's Adventures of the Seas vessel in Falmouth, Trelawny yesterday, has described her accommodation at the Grand Bahia Principe Hotel in St Ann as "amazing".

The woman, who recorded herself during a walk through of her hotel room, can be heard saying "this is amazing" several times throughout the minute-and-half long video obtained by OBSERVER ONLINE.

She seemed particularly pleased with the view of the ocean and pool from her balcony.

The hotel is being used as a quarantine facility for the more than 1, 000 Jamaica cruise ship workers while they await the results of their COVID-19 tests.

The crew members began disembarking for the cruise ship in groups of 200 yesterday, after docking at the Falmouth Pier in Trelawny on Tuesday.They are tested for the virus at the pier before being dispatched to the hotel.

The Government came under fire recently after reports surfaced of unsatisfactory accommodations at quarantine facilities.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness and Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of National Security, Matthew Samuda both apologised to those in quarantine and assured that steps were being taken to improve their stay.