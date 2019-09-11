VMBS celebrates official opening of New York office

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Victoria Mutual Building Society (VMBS) is reporting that it has opened a New York Representative Office located at 300 Cadman Plaza West in Brooklyn.

The New York office joins the building society's other overseas representative offices in Florida and the United Kingdom, as well as the 16 branches across the island in Jamaica, VMBS said in a release.

At the official opening of the Brooklyn office on Thursday, August 29, VM Group President & CEO Courtney Campbell said that the expansion to New York demonstrates Victoria Mutual's commitment to its members, “wherever they are in the world.”

“With over 18,000 members living in the New York, we are looking at many opportunities to help Jamaicans invest in Jamaica through home ownership and other investment opportunities,” Campbell said.

“Overall, this is an exciting time for us at Victoria Mutual. We have a bold new vision. We are building a strong, integrated financial group. We are building a modern Mutual. We have revamped our product offerings and introduced new products to provide relevant solutions to our members. These include construction loans, commercial mortgages, auto loans, personal loans, special mortgage packages designed for first-time homeowners and small entrepreneurs. Victoria Mutual is buzzing,” he added.

The Victoria Mutual New York Representative Office started operations in November 2018 and is a non-deposit, non-cash operation, the building society said in its release.

“The team, led by Chief Representative Officer Natasha Service is, however, fully equipped and eager to serve members with information on VMBS products and services and facilitating mortgage pre-qualifications,” VMBS said.