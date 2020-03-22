VPA concerned about domestic violence, public aggression during COVID-19 lockdown

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Violence Prevention Alliance (VPA) is encouraging Jamaicans to remain calm, educate themselves about the coronavirus and how they can protect themselves, and refrain from turning to violence.

The VPA's statements are in response to the reported abuse of a 38-year-old farmer from Bethel Town in Westmoreland who was reportedly beaten and thrown off a bus this week after he sneezed multiple times and was accused of carrying the deadly COVID-19.

The VPA said the actions of the passengers on the bus reflect the level of intolerance and fear that the virus has been driving, but it was important that while people are concerned for their health and safety, they also need to show compassion.

Meanwhile, the alliance also raised concerns that there is a potential risk that the lockdown of families or self-isolation to prevent the spread of the virus, could increase domestic violence in homes.

The VPA noted that the government ordered the closure of schools and instructed that only persons working in the essential services should report for work, while the private sector with remote-access capabilities should direct employees to work from home.

The alliance said, however, that the situation can be a breeding ground for domestic violence as the confinement will encourage the abuser to leverage control.

The VPA further encouraged friends and family to be on the alert for signs of coercive controlling behaviour during the pandemic and to alert the relevant authorities.

The organisation also offered the following tips to deal with isolation:

Take time to talk with your child or teen about the COVID-19 outbreak. Answer questions and share facts about COVID-19 in a way that your child or teen can understand.

Reassure your child or teen that they are safe. Let them know it is ok if they feel upset. Share with them how you deal with your own stress so that they can learn how to cope from you.

Try to keep up with regular routines. If schools are closed, create a schedule for learning activities and relaxing or fun activities.

Be a role model. Take breaks, get plenty of sleep, exercise, and eat well. Connect with your friends and family members.