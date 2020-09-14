VP mourns Toots' passing
KINGSTON, Jamaica — US record label VP Records this morning issued a public statement mourning the loss of reggae icon Frederick Nathaniel 'Toots' Hibbert.
'Toots', who first became widely known in 1966 for his recording of the song 'Bam Bam' which won the Jamaica Independence Festival Popular Song Competition, passed away on Friday at the age of 77.
Matriarch of VP Records Patricia 'Miss Pat' Chin, remembers Toots fondly. From her home in New York Ms Pat says, “Toots was the type of artist who commanded the stage. His passing has hit us hard, but his voice will always be heard.”
VP Records said it encourages fans worldwide to connect with Toots through his music and send condolences to his family.
"Thank you, Toots, for the years you have given us. Rest in Power,” the label said.
The success of 'Bam Bam' was followed by 'Do The Reggae' (the first song to ever include the word reggae and name the genre), 'Pressure Drop', 'Sweet and Dandy' and '54-46 That's My Number'.
In addition to Toots performing on major stages around the world, his song 'Sweet and Dandy' was included on the soundtrack of the iconic movie 'The Harder They Come', and he was featured on Willie Nelson's 53rd studio album 'Countryman' released in 2005. The track was called 'I'm a Worried Man'. More recently, 'Pressure Drop' can be heard in the US on the national television commercial for Coors Light Beer.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy