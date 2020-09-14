VP mourns Toots' passing

KINGSTON, Jamaica — US record label VP Records this morning issued a public statement mourning the loss of reggae icon Frederick Nathaniel 'Toots' Hibbert.

'Toots', who first became widely known in 1966 for his recording of the song 'Bam Bam' which won the Jamaica Independence Festival Popular Song Competition, passed away on Friday at the age of 77.

Matriarch of VP Records Patricia 'Miss Pat' Chin, remembers Toots fondly. From her home in New York Ms Pat says, “Toots was the type of artist who commanded the stage. His passing has hit us hard, but his voice will always be heard.”

VP Records said it encourages fans worldwide to connect with Toots through his music and send condolences to his family.

"Thank you, Toots, for the years you have given us. Rest in Power,” the label said.

The success of 'Bam Bam' was followed by 'Do The Reggae' (the first song to ever include the word reggae and name the genre), 'Pressure Drop', 'Sweet and Dandy' and '54-46 That's My Number'.

In addition to Toots performing on major stages around the world, his song 'Sweet and Dandy' was included on the soundtrack of the iconic movie 'The Harder They Come', and he was featured on Willie Nelson's 53rd studio album 'Countryman' released in 2005. The track was called 'I'm a Worried Man'. More recently, 'Pressure Drop' can be heard in the US on the national television commercial for Coors Light Beer.