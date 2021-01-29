Vaccine makers can adjust to mutations — Fauci
WASHINGTON, United States (AP) — Dr Anthony Fauci says the emergence and increasing spread of coronavirus mutations means that vaccine makers must be ready to make new shots to stay ahead of the public health crisis.
The government's top infectious disease expert spoke Friday during a White House coronavirus briefing.
“This is a wake-up call to all of us,” says Fauci, noting government scientists will be working to keep pace with virus mutations.
The nature of viruses is to change in ways that promote their spread, Fauci says. The evolution of mutant versions means scientists need to be “nimble” and ready to make tweaks to vaccines. So far, the mutants haven't overwhelmed the protective power of vaccines.
Fauci says it's important to vaccinate as many people as quickly as possible to keep new mutations from developing.
