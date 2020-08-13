Validity of Voter ID cards extended

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Electoral Commission of Jamaica (ECJ) has advised the public that all current voter ID cards with 2017 and 2019 expiry dates will be valid until December 31, 2020.

The news comes just days after Prime Minister Andrew Holness announced the September 3 general election date.

The ECJ recently announced that more than 30,000 people were added to the July 2020 voters' list and are eligible to vote in future elections.

The commission also noted that a total of 14,029 names were removed from the list, including 13,192 electors that were confirmed as dead.