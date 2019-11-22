Vasciannie to step down as UTech President

KINGSTON, Jamaica— President of the University of Technology (UTech), Professor Stephen Vasciannie has indicted that he will not renew his contract to continue as president of the university.

The university earlier this week announced that Vasciannie cited “personal and professional reasons” as an explanation why he will not renew his contract when it expires on December 31.

“I am happy to advise that Professor Vasciannie has offered to extend his tenure to support the transitional arrangements for his succession,” stated Pro- Chancellor of UTech Richard Powell.

In a statement the university said it was grateful that Vasciannie had accepted the invitation to take on the mantle of leadership at UTech during its season of its evolution.

The university also credited Vasciannie with several significant contributions during his three year run as president. Vasciannie was instrumental in the university achieving institutional accreditation as well as the launch of the University of Technology, Jamaica Press.

The university also commended his strong student-centred approach, and his leadership in strengthening teaching, research and service.

According to the statement, the University Council has established a committee chaired by the Pro- Chancellor with responsibility for the search, selection and appointment of a new president.