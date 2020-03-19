Vaz, armed with thermometer, does 'COVID-19 spot check'

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Armed with a hand-held digital thermometer, Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Daryl Vaz, this afternoon carried out a 'voluntary COVID-19 spot check' of Parliamentarians at Gordon House, sparking much laughter and friendly ribbing.

Vaz, who is also the ruling Jamaica Labour Party Member of Parliament for West Portland, first pointed his gauge at the People's National Party's Julian Robinson, before proceeding to point at others.

Parliamentarians are slowly making their way into Gordon House ahead of today's budget presentation by Prime Minister Andrew Holness.