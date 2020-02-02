Vaz calls for greater development of Reggae

KINGSTON, Jamaica— People's National Party (PNP) shadow minister of entertainment Dwayne Vaz says that issues affecting the Reggae music industry must be settled so that those investing in festivals and other events can operate within the framework of the law.

In a statement, Vaz said greater investment needs to be made by the private sector and the government through worthwhile partnerships.

“The continued development of Reggae music demands exposure through our school curriculum; making our music and arts programmes key components in the education of our children,” Vaz said.

He said on the heels of Reggae artist Koffee's historic Grammy win for her debut EP Rapture, Reggae Month has been given a tremendous boost.

“Our celebration must take into account the impact that Reggae music has had, not only on our development locally, but also in placing Jamaica on the map internationally.”

He applauded the expansion this year's festivities to other parishes outside of Kingston, but noted that more needs to be done to honour the island's legends including the crowned prince of Reggae Dennis Brown, and the king of Reggae Robert Nesta Marley.

“We also need to ensure that with the creation of entertainment zones, that they not only cater to larger events but that we provide opportunities for smaller promoters and events to benefit as well,” the shadow minister said.