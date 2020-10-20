Vaz mourns Councillor Irvin Brown

PORTLAND, Jamaica — Portland Eastern Member of Parliament Annmarie Vaz is this afternoon paying tribute to the Councillor for the Fellowship Division in her constituency, Irvin Brown.

Brown passed away this morning after being in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for approximately three weeks.

According to a statement from the MP's office, Brown, 61, had tested positive for COVID-19.

Vaz said she is particularly devastated as she shared a close relationship with and deep love for Councillor Brown who she described as being truly committed to improving the lives of the people.

The MP added that the late councillor gave sterling service to the people of Fellowship and leaves behind a legacy of excellence and dedicated service.

The Portland Eastern MP expressed her deepest condolence to the councillor's family, friends and colleagues.