PNP's Dwayne Vaz mourns death of Bobby Digital

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The People's National Party Shadow Minister of Entertainment, Dwayne Vaz, says the death of music producer, Robert "Bobby Digital" Dixon is a tremendous loss for the music industry.

“Bobby Digital will forever be remembered for his pioneering role in the music, helping with its transition into the age of high technology and the application of the innovative automation of musical beats,” Vaz said, noting that the music producer created songs that will last the test of time and will transcend generations.

“Bobby Digital has worked to put reggae music on the world stage, working with some of the biggest musical acts in Jamaica and has been associated with some of the most exciting musical albums traversing over many decades. His unique and innovative approach kept him relevant and a giant in the reggae music industry for more than 25 years,” the shadow minister recalled.

Vaz expressed condolences to the Dixon family and to the friends and associates of the popular music producer.

He expressed hope that “all will be comforted in the knowledge that Bobby's hard work and dedication have not gone unnoticed, and his legacy will live on for many years to come”.