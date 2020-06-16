Vaz withdraws application for Holywell lands

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister without portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation with sector responsibility for Land, Environment, Climate Change and Investments, Daryl Vaz said he withdrew his interest in the Holywell lands the moment he learned of the objections raised by the managers of the Blue and John Crown Mountains National Park.

He was addressing the Jamaica Observer story published today regarding the intention by the National Land Agency (NLA) to lease 7.7 acres of land to a private individual for 25 years at a rate of $120,000 per year.

The property falls within the Blue and John Crow Mountains National Park, which is listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

In a statement issued to the media, Vaz said he withdrew his application in a letter to the NLA on June 11.

The NLA has since withdrawn the offer to lease the property.

Read Vaz's full statement below:

Following a story in the Jamaica Observer today regarding a lease of land (Holywell, Hardware Gap, St Andrew); which is not a part of Holywell Park; I am responding to outline facts surrounding the request for proposal and my subsequent offer.

In 2017 I applied to National Land Agency for a parcel of land approximately 10 acres at Mountain Horeb (opposite Holywell Park on the boundary of my constituency in West Portland and St Andrew.

This application was done in my name for transparency and openness to put up a log cabin and plant coffee. It must be noted that there are several existing log cabins/dwellings and coffee farms in and around Holywell Park.

The National Land Agency responded including that the Forestry Department did not support the location and advised me to consider other possible locations.

After some time spent identifying other alternatives, in 2019 I again applied to NLA for another parcel of 7.7 acres adjoining the Holywell Park, again where there are existing log cabins.

The application was deemed suitable by the Forestry Department with conditions that no coffee be planted and that the access to the property be outside of the Holywell Park.

My proposed use of lease was in keeping with the already-existing environmentally friendly Holywell Park-type cabins.

The unsolicited application was subsequently taken to the land divestment committee which took the decision that the land should be advertised for bids. This was done on May 20, 2020 with a June deadline.

On June 11, the Jamaica Conservation Development Trust (JCDT) after seeing the notice by the National Land Agency wrote a letter objecting to the proposed lease.

Following receipt of the objection, I immediately wrote to the NLA, on June 11, withdrawing my offer submitted on June 4 2020.

It must be noted that there are several leases of hundreds of areas between the National Land Agency and individuals/companies including coffee farms/cafes and dwellings in and around Holywell Park as is this 7.7 acres.

Despite carefully following the guidelines and procedures, knowing the sensitivity of my position, I have however considered the objections, experience and expertise of the JCDT which led to the withdrawal of my interest in this request for proposal.

I hope this clarifies any and all concerns.