Vehicle fitness system down at Lucea depot

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Island Traffic Authority (ITA) is advising the public that the Certificate of Fitness system at the Lucea Depot is temporarily out of service.

The ITA said technical teams are working to have service restored by Wednesday, September 16, 2020, or as soon as possible. It noted, however, that all other depots remain fully functional at this time. Individuals are therefore encouraged to visit the next nearest depot for urgent cases.

The ITA apologised for the inconvenience the downed system may cause, but appealed for understanding.