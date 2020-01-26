Vehicle hits bicycle killing two in Portmore
ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — Two people who were riding on a bicycle died from injuries sustained when they were hit by a motor vehicle on George Lee Boulevard in Portsmouth, St Catherine this morning.
Dead are 36-year-old Kevon Smith, a labourer of 4 West, Greater Portmore in the parish, and Sandra Robinson of a Waterford address, also in the parish.
Reports from the Waterford police are that about 4:45 am, Robinson was been transported by Smith, who was riding a bicycle in a northerly direction, when a Toyota Fortuner motor car which was travelling in the same direction collided with the rear of the bicycle.
Smith and Robinson sustained injuries and were taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead.
The driver of the motor vehicle was arrested, the police said.
