Vendor charged for assaulting, robbing accident victim
KINGSTON, Jamaica— A Kingston vendor was yesterday arrested and charged with several offences following an incident in his community on Tuesday, October 6.
According to the police, 28-year-old Damoy Turner was charged with robbery with aggravation, assault occasioning grievous bodily harm and malicious destruction of property.
The police said that the complainant was driving home from work along Hannah Street when in a bid to escape a head on collision with an oncoming motor vehicle, crashed into a parked motor vehicle along the road way.
The complainant came to a stop and before he could exit his vehicle he was attacked by Turner who punched him repeatedly in the face and chest before robbing him of his wallet.
The incident was reported to the police and Turner was arrested after he was pointed out by the complainant.
